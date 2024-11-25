One in Every 4 Children in India is an Internet User

The Assam Police has said that one in four internet users (25 percent) in India is a child. And the number of internet user children in India is around 164 million; that is equivalent to the combined population of Canada, Poland, and Australia. Children are the future, and today, they form a significant part of the digital world. ‘We reaffirm our commitment to protecting children’s rights online and ensuring their safety in every corner of the internet,’ the state police force said.
Also Read: Internet users: Assam Police sound important alert
Also Watch: