Only issue left is restoring PoK: S. Jaishankar at UNGA

NEW YORK: External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar on Saturday hit out at Pakistan over the Kashmir issue and said that the issue to be resolved between both countries now is only the restoration of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India. Addressing the 79th United Nations General Assembly Session (UNGA), Jaishankar said, "We heard some bizarre assertions from this very forum yesterday. Let me make India's position very clear: Pakistan's policy of cross-border terrorism will never succeed. And it can have no expectation of impunity. On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences. The issue to be resolved between us is only vacating illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan and, of course, abandonment of Pakistan's long-standing attachment to terrorism."

Jaishankar also extended India's support to the 79th UNGA and highlighted the ongoing crisis at the global stage, stating that 'the assembly has gathered at a difficult time'.

"…We strongly support the 79th UNGA theme, 'Leaving No- One Behind'. We are gathered here at a difficult time. The world has yet to recover from the ravages of the COVID pandemic. A war in Ukraine is well into its third year, and the conflict in Gaza is acquiring wider ramifications," Jaishankar said, addressing the UNGA.

"…The world cannot be fatalistic about the continuation of violence on a large scale, no more than be impervious to its broader consequences. Whether it is the war in Ukraine or the conflict in Gaza, the international community seeks urgent solutions. These sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon. Terrorism is antithetical to everything that the world stands for. All its forms and manifestations must be resolutely opposed. The sanctioning of global terrorists by the United Nations should also not be impeded for political reasons," he added. (Agencies)

