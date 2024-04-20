Our identity is Hindu and we should say it with pride: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that there is a lack of knowledge about our identity among the countrymen, adding that people should proudly acknowledge that their identity is Hindu.

The RSS Chief was speaking at a launch event of a book titled ‘Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’ in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Thursday.

Addressing the event, Bhagwat said, “Again and again someone comes and we become slaves due to our mistakes. It needs to be addressed. This disease needs to be treated; otherwise, such things will keep happening. We need to treat some of our basic mistakes.”

He further said that the country needs to organize the entire society with a common thread so we can be clear about our identity.

‘‘Due to disorientation, there is lack of knowledge in our country about who we are and who is ours, about our identity and there is no clarity about it. Due to several years of slavery, there is mental suppression,” the RSS chief said.

‘‘Hence, we need to organize the entire society with a common sutra which unites us all. We should know our identity clearly and tell the world as well. If we know who we are then we also know who is ours and that our identity is Hindu and we should say with pride that we are Hindus,” he added. (ANI)

