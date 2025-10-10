Over 100 Leaders, Activists Join Assam Congress at Rajiv Bhawan

Top Headlines

Former MLA Kartik Sena Sinha, ex-BJP leader Batash Orang, and senior advocate Nabajyoti Konwar among new entrants.
File photo of Congress Logo
Guwahati:  In a major political boost for the Congress in Assam, more than 100 leaders and activists from across the state formally joined the party at Rajiv Bhawan, reaffirming faith in its ideology and leadership.

Among the prominent faces to join the party are former MLA Kartik Sena Sinha and Arkashish Chaliha, son of veteran politician Kirip Chaliha, signalling a revival of support from experienced leaders and influential political families.

From Sonitpur, former BJP district president Batash Orang also joined Congress. While he received the party cap and gamocha during the event, a formal induction ceremony is slated to be held in Udalguri on October 12.

The joining also saw the inclusion of senior advocate Nabajyoti Konwar of the Gauhati High Court, bringing legal acumen to the party’s growing team of professionals.

In the Barak Valley, Dr. Amit Kumar Kalwar and Udit Phukan, Joint General Secretary of the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Lakhimpur, were among those who joined, reflecting the Congress’s expanding regional footprint.

Party leaders described the development as a sign of “renewed trust” in the Congress’s vision ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with more leaders from different districts expected to join in the coming weeks.

