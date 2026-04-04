Palasbari Assembly Seat: BJP Faces AJP Challenge as High-Stakes Assam Election Battle Takes Shape

The Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency in Kamrup district is gearing up for what could be one of the more closely watched contests in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with the BJP and the Assam Jatiya Parishad emerging as the primary rivals for the seat.

Palasbari has a distinctive political history. From 1985 to 2011, the constituency remained largely in the hands of the AGP or independent MLAs, shaped heavily by the political mood following the conclusion of the Assam Movement. The BJP made its first entry into the seat in 2016 and has held it since, winning again in 2021.

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