Palasbari Assembly Seat: BJP Faces AJP Challenge as High-Stakes Assam Election Battle Takes Shape

The Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency in Kamrup district is gearing up for what could be one of the more closely watched contests in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with the BJP and the Assam Jatiya Parishad emerging as the primary rivals for the seat.
Palasbari has a distinctive political history. From 1985 to 2011, the constituency remained largely in the hands of the AGP or independent MLAs, shaped heavily by the political mood following the conclusion of the Assam Movement. The BJP made its first entry into the seat in 2016 and has held it since, winning again in 2021.
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A total of six candidates are contesting the Palasbari seat this time around.
The BJP has fielded Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, while the AJP has nominated Pankaj Lochan Gowami — the same candidate who finished second in 2021. Also in the contest are AAP's Elvin Baruah, TMC's Bikash Nath, and two independents: Jayanta Mahanta and Jatin Mali, a former MLA of Palasbari who previously contested on a Congress ticket.
The BJP has pulled out considerable firepower in support of its candidate. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari have both campaigned in the constituency for Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, signalling how seriously the party is treating the seat.
The AJP has also launched a vigorous campaign, and Jatin Mali is running an active independent bid, drawing on his established presence in the area.
Palasbari LAC has 278 polling stations serving a total electorate of 2,17,258 voters — comprising 1,05,907 male voters and 1,11,351 female voters.
In the 2021 Assembly election, BJP's Hemanga Thakuria won the seat comfortably, securing 68,311 votes. AJP's Pankaj Lochan Gowami finished second with 28,641 votes, while Jatin Mali — then contesting as the Congress candidate — came third with 27,320 votes.
The margin between second and third place was narrow, and with Mali now running as an independent, his vote share could prove to be a significant variable in this election's outcome.
With a rematch between the BJP and AJP at its core, and a credible independent adding an unpredictable element, the Palasbari contest is one to watch as Assam heads to the polls.