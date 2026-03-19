PAN Card Rules Change From April 1: Aadhaar-Only Applications to End

The government has announced significant changes to the PAN card application process, with revised rules coming into effect from April 1, 2026.
Under the new framework, Aadhaar-only applications for PAN cards will no longer be valid. Citizens who wish to apply using just their Aadhaar have been advised to do so before March 31, 2026.
Also Read: Deadline Looms: PAN-Aadhaar Linking Mandatory by December 31
From the new financial year, applicants will need to submit additional documents alongside their Aadhaar — most notably, proof of date of birth (DOB).
Accepted documents for proof of birth will include a birth certificate, voter ID card, matriculation certificate, driving licence, passport, affidavit, or other government-issued identity documents.
New PAN application forms will also be required from April 1, as existing forms will no longer be accepted. The Common Services Centres (CSC) portal has confirmed that updated forms will be shared with applicants shortly.
In another notable change, names on PAN cards will be aligned strictly with the name recorded in Aadhaar going forward.
The CSC also noted that names will be removed from the physical card design from the new fiscal year — a cosmetic but significant change to the document's format.
Citizens can apply for a new PAN card through any of the following official portals:
Protean (formerly NSDL eGov)
UTIITSL (UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited)
Income Tax Department's e-filing portal
Applicants are being urged to complete all PAN-related formalities before the March 31 deadline to avoid the additional documentation burden that kicks in from April 1.
The government has also flagged a rise in fraudulent emails asking recipients to download their e-PAN card online.
PIB Fact Check has confirmed that such emails are fake and has cautioned citizens against responding to any emails, links, calls, or SMS messages asking for financial or sensitive personal information.