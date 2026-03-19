PAN Card Rules Change From April 1: Aadhaar-Only Applications to End

The government has announced significant changes to the PAN card application process, with revised rules coming into effect from April 1, 2026.

Under the new framework, Aadhaar-only applications for PAN cards will no longer be valid. Citizens who wish to apply using just their Aadhaar have been advised to do so before March 31, 2026.

Also Read: Deadline Looms: PAN-Aadhaar Linking Mandatory by December 31