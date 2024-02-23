Panel examining Assam Accord, Gauhati High Court told

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court was informed by the state government that a committee headed by a cabinet minister has already been constituted and is examining the issue of the implementation of the clauses of the memorandum of settlement (Assam Accord).

The bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam was also informed by D.K. Sarma, Additional Senior Government Advocate, Assam, that the committee thus formed is also considering the various reports submitted by the committees constituted for the implementation of the Assam Accord.

The HC bench was hearing a writ petition in the form of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the petitioner in Case No. PIL/52/2022 with the grievances that despite a memorandum of settlement (the Assam Accord) executed between the stakeholders and the then Prime Minister of India, on August 15, 1985, certain promises made in that memorandum of settlement have not been complied with till date.

The petitioner prayed that the respondent state should be directed to make provision for the reservation of 80% of the vacancies under the Government of Assam, as well as state government undertakings, for Assamese people. It was also prayed that suitable provision should be made for reserving 70% of the vacancies arising in private sector undertakings, including establishments under the PPP mode, for Assamese people. It was further prayed for the introduction of reservation laws on the lines of the Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries/Factories Act, 2019 and the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020.

In response, a submission was filed on behalf of the state, wherein it was mentioned that the issue regarding the implementation of the terms of the Assam Accord is under consideration by the government.

After having considered the submissions made on behalf of the respondent state and taking into consideration the fact that the issues raised by the petitioner in the instant PIL petition are under consideration of the state government, the bench disposed of the petition with the opinion that in such circumstances, no further order or orders are required to be passed in the PIL petition.

