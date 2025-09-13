Parinita Mishra: The Woman Who Turned Her Love for Assam into a Gateway for the World

Top Headlines

Jorhat: At a time when the Northeast was still overlooked on the Indian tourism map, one woman from Jorhat dared to dream differently. Parinita Mishra, founder and visionary behind Assam Discovery, has become a name synonymous with grassroots tourism that blends culture, community, and care. With a deep love for her homeland and a clear vision for inclusive growth, Mishra started Assam Discovery not just as a travel company  but as a movement.

 Her goal is show the world an Assam beyond brochures  rich in folklore, warm in hospitality, and alive with traditions .Under her leadership, Assam Discovery has designed experiences that allow travellers to live, not just visit. Tourists walk through working tea gardens, share meals with tribal families, attend local festivals, and learn crafts from village artisans. Whether it’s a serene boat ride through Majuli or an impromptu Bihu dance in a rural courtyard, each trip becomes a memory rooted in real connection.What makes her journey even more impactful is her commitment to empowering local communities.

Women-led homestays, village youth trained as guides, and artisans brought into the tourism economy  Parinita’s work uplifts everyone involved. Her efforts have brought hundreds of Indian and foreign visitors to Assam, helping change the narrative of the region from “remote” to “remarkable.” More importantly, she’s inspired a new model of travel, one that is ethical, experiential, and empowering.

Parinita stands today not just as a tourism entrepreneur, but as a changemaker who saw potential where others saw obscurity  and turned it into pride.

