Parliament Day 6: PM Modi to Open Vande Mataram Debate in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a special discussion in the Lok Sabha today to mark 150 years of India’s national song, Vande Mataram. Lawmakers are expected to highlight key historical aspects of the song, including lesser-known details of its role in India’s freedom struggle.

The debate, scheduled to begin at noon, will run for 10 hours, with the BJP-led NDA allotted three hours for its participation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the House at the conclusion of the session. Eight Congress leaders, including Deputy Leader of the Opposition Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, and others, are also slated to speak.

The Rajya Sabha will follow with a similar discussion on Tuesday, December 9, starting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The two-day debate forms part of a year-long celebration of Vande Mataram, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on November 7.

The Winter Session of Parliament, underway since December 1, will continue until December 19, providing lawmakers a platform to honour the enduring legacy of the national song.