Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Mina Mahanta, Indrani Baruah felicitated at Assam edition of Filmfare Awards

Guwahati: The Director and Producer of the animated documentary film 'Lachit - The Warrior' were honoured on the platform of the prestigious Filmfare Awards, marking another exceptional achievement.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who is currently posted as the IGP of Assam police and director of the animated documentary film and producer Mina Mahanta, Indrani Baruah were felicitated in the Assam edition of the Filmfare award ceremony which was held in Guwahati.

'Lachit-The Warrior' - an animated documentary film on the legendary Ahom Military General, which has bagged 21 awards (best documentary) in various International Film festivals so far. 'Lachit- The Warrior' was also selected in the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India 2023 at Goa.

This animated film has been created, curated and directed by Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta IGP (Admin/CWR/STF/BIEO), Assam.

The film has been produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah. Narration is by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury and Anupam Mahanta is the Creative Editor. The Great Ahom General Lachit Barphukan - this is a fascinating story dating back to the medieval period. The Mughals in their quest to expand their empire had carried out seventeen savage attacks on Assam with mixed results. (IANS)

Also Read: Lachit The Warrior Bags Best Animation Film Award in 2 More International Festivals