Pawan Khera Moves Gauhati HC for Anticipatory Bail in Defamation Case

Congress leader and AICC Media Department chief Pawan Khera moved the Gauhati High Court on Monday seeking anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR registered against him in Assam over alleged defamatory remarks targeting Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The petition was filed on April 20 and was listed before an appropriate bench by the registry earlier in the day, according to the High Court's website.

Supreme Court Declined to Extend Protection

The Gauhati HC filing comes just days after the Supreme Court refused to extend Khera's transit anticipatory bail — effectively directing him to seek relief from the courts in Assam.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar, in its April 17 order, reiterated that Khera was "at liberty to apply immediately before the Court concerned" in Assam. The bench clarified that any such application "shall not be adversely influenced" by its earlier order staying the transit bail granted by the Telangana High Court, and directed that the competent court "shall decide the anticipatory bail application… on its own merits and on the basis of the material placed before it."

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