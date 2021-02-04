PDS rice scam: Ex-FCI general manager arrested in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Bureau of Investigation Economic Offences (BIEO) has arrested former general manager of Food Corporation of India (FCI), Guwahati office Gundavarapu Sri Siva Raja Sekhar in connection to anomalies regarding transportation of PDS rice laden trucks.

During investigation it was found the several senior FCI officials criminally conspired with FCI transporters, contractors and proprietors of firms namely M/S R.K.K Enterprise and M/S 4A Enterprise and awarded the contract to the said firms on the basis of fake bank guarantees.

The rice laden trucks were set to deliver the stock from Nagaon to Arunachal Pradesh and from Jorhat to Nagaland.

"The accused willfully failed to verify the two bank guarantees amounting to Rs 59,07,450 and Rs 31,20,750 and thereby caused loss of crores of public money and also deprived the poor beneficiaries of their due benefits," the BIEO stated.