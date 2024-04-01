Pending cases in Assam’s Family Courts decrease

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A total of 7158 cases were pending in Family Courts in Assam in 2023, even though 5758 cases were filed and 4937 cases were disposed of during the year.

However, the number has come down from the 9356 cases pending in 2021 to the 7532 cases pending in 2022 in the 7 family courts in the state.

This was revealed in data from the Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice.

It should be mentioned here that delays in proceedings in family courts exacerbate tensions and prolong emotional stress, hindering timely dispute resolution. Enforcing decisions on child custody, visitation rights, and financial support remains challenging despite court rulings, leading to continued conflict and frustration.

Additionally, the requirement for litigants to travel to another city for court appearances imposes significant logistical and financial burdens, especially for families already under strain.

It is also important to note that family counsellors play a vital role in providing advice and guidance, but their effectiveness depends on proper training and capacity building. Improving Family Courts necessitates providing sufficient infrastructure and specialized judges with adequate training. Sensitizing judges, court staff, and stakeholders, along with gender sensitivity training, is imperative to ensure fair treatment, reduce bias, and protect the rights of all parties, particularly women. The appointment of lady judges and counsellors could further enhance the system’s effectiveness.

These issues were brought to the attention of the states and High Courts by sending communications at the level of the Minister of Law and Justice to the Chief Ministers of states and UTs and the Chief Justices of all High Courts. The last such communication was sent on July 15, 2023.

The government has taken several initiatives to provide an ecosystem for faster disposal of cases by the Family Courts. The major initiatives are: Improving infrastructure for judicial officers of District and Subordinate Courts; leveraging information and communication technology (ICT) for improved justice delivery; filling up vacant positions in District and Subordinate Courts; and reducing pendency through follow-up by Arrears Committees.

