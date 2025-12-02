Top Headlines

PM Modi, Assam CM, and Leaders Extend Warm Wishes on Assam Diwas

Political leaders commemorate Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha’s legacy and pledge continued development and cultural preservation
Published on

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other political leaders extended greetings to the people of Assam on Assam Diwas.

PM Modi wished the “sisters and brothers of Assam” and emphasised fulfilling the vision of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha. He highlighted that the NDA governments at the Centre and Assam have worked to boost the state’s development, making remarkable progress in infrastructure, social welfare, and initiatives promoting the Tai-Ahom culture and language, benefiting the youth.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the day commemorates the glory of the Ahom era and strengthens the commitment to protect Assam’s rich cultural heritage. He added that over the past nine years, the Modi-led government has brought peace and growth to Assam, transforming it into a hub of education and development.

Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma recalled that Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha laid the foundation of Assam on this day and pledged to continue building a proud, strong, and united Bor Asom. He thanked Amit Shah for his greetings and praised the double-engine government’s efforts in preserving Assam’s legacy on the global stage.

The greetings were widely appreciated by citizens across Assam, reflecting pride in the state’s history and culture while reinforcing a shared vision of progress, unity, and cultural preservation.

