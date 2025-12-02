PM Modi, Assam CM, and Leaders Extend Warm Wishes on Assam Diwas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the day commemorates the glory of the Ahom era and strengthens the commitment to protect Assam’s rich cultural heritage. He added that over the past nine years, the Modi-led government has brought peace and growth to Assam, transforming it into a hub of education and development.

Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma recalled that Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha laid the foundation of Assam on this day and pledged to continue building a proud, strong, and united Bor Asom. He thanked Amit Shah for his greetings and praised the double-engine government’s efforts in preserving Assam’s legacy on the global stage.

The greetings were widely appreciated by citizens across Assam, reflecting pride in the state’s history and culture while reinforcing a shared vision of progress, unity, and cultural preservation.