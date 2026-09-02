PM Modi Calls for Collective Action to Dismantle Terror Ecosystem at SCO Summit

BISHKEK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message against terrorism at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on Tuesday, calling for dismantling the entire ecosystem of terror financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens, stating that it cannot be used as a 'strategic asset for anyone'.

Addressing the 26th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on Tuesday, PM Modi stressed that terrorism continues to pose a serious challenge to humanity and asserted that there can be no room for double standards on terrorism.

"Terrorism continues to pose a serious challenge to humanity. In our fight against it, we cannot limit ourselves to a mindset of action and reaction. We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation, and safe havens," the Prime Minister said.

"We must speak with one voice that there can be no room for double standards on this serious issue. Those countries which make terrorism a tool of their policy, provide shelter and support to terrorists, will have to be given a strong message that terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone," he added.

PM Modi reiterated India's stance that all wars and conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and not on the battlefield. He said that the conflict in West Asia is not confined to that region and impacts the energy security, maritime trade and supply chains of the whole world.

"In today's interconnected world, the scope of security has expanded even further. The crisis in West Asia has shown that conflict in one region is not confined to that region. It impacts the entire world's energy security, maritime trade, and supply chains. Countries in the Global South bear the brunt of this. Therefore, India has been calling for the resolution of all tensions and wars through dialogue and diplomacy, not on the battlefield," he said.

The Prime Minister flagged drug trafficking as a serious threat to the young generation and regional security. He welcomed the centres being established within the SCO to address challenges like security threats, organised crime, information security, and narcotics as a "positive step" and called for making them effective instruments of practical coordination and timely action.

PM Modi expressed India's support for efforts to connect markets, facilitate trade and create new pathways for development.

"Another foundation for our shared development is strong and reliable connectivity. India supports all efforts that connect markets, facilitate trade, and open new avenues for development. However, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is essential in these efforts. This is also the core spirit of the SCO Charter," he said.

"In the coming times, the scope of connectivity will become even more extensive. Along with roads, railways, and air corridors, we will need to simplify customs processes, promote digital documentation, and make logistics networks more efficient," he added.

He outlined three main pillars of India's approach to SCO - Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. He said that cooperation of SCO members should be people-driven and not government-driven and highlighted India's initiatives taken by India within the SCO.

"Our cooperation in the SCO should be people-driven, not just government-driven. I am pleased that under Kyrgyzstan's presidency, special emphasis has been placed on youth engagement in the SCO. India has taken initiatives such as the Start-up Forum, the Young Authors' Conclave, and the Young Scientists' Forum within the SCO," he added.

"Last year, India proposed the SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum. I am pleased that its first session will be held in India this year. I am confident that with your active participation, this Forum will become a powerful platform for vibrant dialogue within the SCO," he added.

The SCO comprises 10 member states - Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It has two observer states - Azerbaijan and Armenia and 15 dialogue partners - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka. (IANS)

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