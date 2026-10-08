PM Modi Expresses Gratitude to World Leaders for Warm Wishes on 25 Years of Leadership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked world leaders for their warm wishes as he completed 25 years as the head of the government.

PM Modi thanked Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the warm wishes and expressed readiness to continue cooperation to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership and advance a shared vision for a more inclusive, prosperous and peaceful world.

"Thank you, President Tinubu. India and Nigeria are close partners and leading voices of the Global South. I look forward to continuing our cooperation to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for a more inclusive, prosperous and peaceful world," PM Modi posted on X.

He also thanked his Dominica counterpart Roosevelt Skerrit for the warm wishes and noted that India deeply values its partnership with Dominica and looks forward to strengthening it further.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Skerrit, for your warm wishes and thoughtful words. India deeply values its enduring friendship with Dominica. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and working together for the shared progress and prosperity of the people of our nations," Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi thanked his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever for the wishes and expressed readiness to work with him to further strengthen the partnership between India and Belgium.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Bart De Wever, for your wonderful wishes. I look forward to working with you to build on the positive momentum in our relations and further strengthen our bilateral partnership," he said.

Thanking Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., PM Modi said that India values its Strategic Partnership with the Philippines and looks forward to deepening friendship.

In response to the Philippines President's wishes on X, PM Modi wrote, "Thank you, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for your wishes. India deeply values its Strategic Partnership with the Philippines. I look forward to our continued engagement and further deepening of the friendship between our nations."

PM Modi thanked Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay for the heartfelt message and noted that both nations are bound by an "enduring partnership" rooted in mutual trust and understanding.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Tobgay, for the warm and heartfelt message. India and Bhutan are bound by an enduring partnership rooted in mutual trust and understanding. I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to advance our shared vision of Viksit Bharat and a prosperous Bhutan," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi appreciated Botswana President Dumo Gideon Boko's warm wishes and expressed readiness to work with him to further strengthen close ties.

"I deeply appreciate your warm wishes, President Duma Boko. India greatly values the friendship with Botswana and I look forward to working together to further strengthen our close ties," PM Modi wrote on X.

The congratulatory messages from world leaders came as PM Modi on Wednesday marks 25 years of uninterrupted leadership as head of government. He began his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and became Prime Minister of India in 2014.

In October 2001, PM Modi was chosen to replace Keshubhai Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister at a difficult time for the state, which was still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Bhuj earthquake as well as political and administrative challenges. He remained Chief Minister until 2014 before moving to national politics.

PM Modi's tenure as India's Prime Minister has been marked by an expanded international profile for the country, with the government pursuing greater diplomatic engagement, stronger relations with major powers and a prominent role for India in the Global South. (IANS)

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