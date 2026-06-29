PM Modi lauds Assam’s ‘Hargila Army’, Meghalaya’s living root bridges

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Assam's women-led 'Hargila Army' for transforming age-old superstition into a successful conservation movement, saying the initiative demonstrated how scientific awareness and community participation can change deeply entrenched social beliefs. Prime Minister Modi also praised Meghalaya's iconic living root bridges, describing them as a remarkable example of harmony between humans and nature.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said superstition has existed in human society for thousands of years and often breeds fear, preventing people from recognising the truth.

"Superstition is not merely a misconception; it creates fear. When fear dominates the mind, people stop seeing the truth and begin making decisions without logic or knowledge of facts," PM Modi said. He said, however, that many individuals challenge such beliefs through science, experience and reason, adding that the journey from superstition to awareness is difficult but achievable.

Citing the example of Assam's endangered greater adjutant stork, locally known as the 'Hargila', PM Modi said the bird plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance by cleaning the environment.

The Prime Minister noted that despite its ecological importance, the bird had long been regarded as inauspicious in some parts of Assam, with people often cutting down trees that housed its nests.

"A bird that helps keep the environment clean became a victim of fear and superstition," he said.

PM Modi praised noted conservation biologist Purnima Devi Barman for leading efforts to change public perception about the species.

He said Barman reached out to local women, explained the scientific importance of the bird and gradually built a community movement around its conservation.

The Prime Minister said the campaign eventually led to a remarkable transformation, with the bird once viewed as a bad omen becoming a symbol of pride for villages across Assam. Today, thousands of rural women are associated with the conservation initiative, popularly known as the 'Hargila Army', he said.

The Prime Minister said the women overcame social resistance and worked tirelessly to spread awareness, proving that even long-standing superstitions can be replaced with scientific understanding and compassion when the right information reaches society.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Meghalaya's iconic living root bridges, describing them as a remarkable example of harmony between humans and nature, while urging people to preserve the unique heritage and support efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage status for the natural structures.

The Prime Minister said Meghalaya is renowned not only for its picturesque landscapes and clouds but also for the warmth and hospitality of its people.

He said the state's living root bridges are among India's most extraordinary natural and cultural treasures, noting that, unlike conventional bridges, these structures are painstakingly created over several decades by carefully guiding the roots of rubber trees across streams.

"These are living bridges that continue to grow stronger with time. They reflect the creativity, patience and deep respect for nature of the people of Meghalaya," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the bridges demonstrate what humanity can achieve by working in harmony with nature and termed them a priceless heritage of the country. He also announced that India has applied to include Meghalaya's living root bridges on the UNESCO World Heritage Site network.

Highlighting the challenges posed by climate change, PM Modi said local communities have taken the lead in protecting the fragile ecosystem surrounding the bridges.

He said residents themselves undertook the task of identifying and counting the bridges, as there was no comprehensive record of their existence earlier.

Today, local communities maintain more than 120 living root bridges, with dedicated teams carrying out annual inspections of their condition, while others have established nurseries to strengthen the surrounding environment, he added.

The Prime Minister also praised Padma awardee Hally War for dedicating more than five decades to the preservation of the living root bridges, describing his commitment as an inspiration for the nation.

PM Modi urged people who have visited the root bridges to share their photographs on social media, saying such efforts would encourage more people to learn about and appreciate Meghalaya's unique natural heritage. (IANS)

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