PM Modi talks with Donald Trump, greets him on peace deal

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with US President Donald Trump to congratulate him on the success of what he called a "historic" Gaza peace plan. Prime Minister Modi shared details of the conversation on social media platform X. "Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," PM Modi wrote.

In a latest development, US President Donald Trump has hailed an agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of a ceasefire. The deal still needs approval from Israel's government.

Qatar, a key mediator in the ceasefire talks, has confirmed the development, saying an agreement has been reached on "all the provisions and implementation mechanisms" of the first phase of a ceasefire plan.

Hamas said in a public statement that it has concluded an "agreement stipulating an end to the war on Gaza, the occupation's withdrawal from it, the entry of aid, and a prisoner exchange".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene his government on Thursday to approve the Gaza ceasefire agreement, adding in a statement: "A great day for Israel". (Agencies)

