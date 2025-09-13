PM Modi to Dedicate ₹18,530 Cr Projects in Assam; to Attend Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure and development projects worth over ₹18,530 crore during his visit to Assam on Sunday.

At Mangaldai, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a 430-bed Medical College and Hospital, along with a GNM School and B.Sc. Nursing College at Darrang. He will also inaugurate the Guwahati Ring Road Project and the construction of a major bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Kuruwa in Darrang with Narengi in Guwahati. These projects are estimated to cost ₹3,570 crore, ₹24,530 crore, and ₹31,200 crore respectively.

At Numaligarh, Modi will inaugurate the world’s first bamboo-based 2nd Generation (2G) Bio-Ethanol Plant, built with an investment of ₹5,000 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for a Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited, worth ₹7,230 crore, aimed at boosting India’s petrochemicals sector.

In Guwahati, the Prime Minister will attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. On the occasion, he will release a special commemorative coin honouring the musical legend.

Officials said the series of projects will significantly boost healthcare, connectivity, energy, and cultural heritage in Assam, further advancing the Centre’s “Act East” and “Viksit Bharat” vision.