PM Modi to Launch Rs.18,000 Cr Projects During Assam Visit Sept 13

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In his two-day visit to Assam beginning September 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate projects and lay foundation stones worth around Rs 18,000 crore.

Speaking to the media today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Prime Minister will arrive at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport at 4.20 pm on September 13. From there, he will take part in the birth centenary function at 5.15 pm. The function will continue for one hour and 15 minutes.”

The Chief Minister said that over 1,200 artistes would sing 14 numbers of Dr Bhupen Hazarika in 18 minutes in the birth centenary programme that would also see the release of a biography on Dr Bhupen Hazarika. He added that the biography would be translated into all languages in India. The government will send the biography to as many as 20 lakh people. At the same function, the Prime Minister will release RBI’s coin with the picture of Dr Bhupen Hazarika etched on it, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister would spend the night in Guest House No. 1. “On September 14, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of the Darrang Medical College, a nursing college, and a GNM school at Mangaldai at 11 am. The cost of these three projects is Rs 567 crore. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones of the Rs 1,200-crore Narengi-Kuruwa bridge over the Brahmaputra and the Rs 4,500-crore Guwahati Ring Road Project at Mangaldai,” the Chief Minister said, and added, “At 2.30 pm, he will take part in the programme related to the bio-refinery of NRL at Numaligarh.The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of an around Rs 7,000-crore polypropylene plant there. After that he will go to Kolkata via Jorhat Airport.”.

