PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Corridor on March 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Silchar on March 14, 2026, to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Shillong-Silchar Greenfield High-Speed Corridor — a long-awaited infrastructure project that promises to transform road connectivity across Northeast India.
Modi arrives in Assam a day earlier, on March 13, for what is scheduled as a two-day visit to the region.
The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has begun inviting bids following clearance from the Central government, signalling that the project is finally gaining momentum.
Most recently, NHIDCL floated tenders for Package 4 of the corridor — a 31-km stretch running from Mawlyngkhung, near Shillong in Meghalaya, to Panchgram, near Silchar in Assam. The estimated cost for this package alone stands at Rs 2,206.55 crore.
Tenders for two other packages of the project had already been invited earlier.
The full corridor runs 166.80 km from Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam. NHIDCL has divided the project into four packages, with 144.80 km falling within Meghalaya and the remaining 22 km in Assam.
The project will be built under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), with a total capital cost of Rs 22,864 crore.
Currently, travellers between Guwahati and Silchar have two main options — the East-West Corridor (NH-27) or the existing NH-06 via Jorabat-Jowai-Ratacherra. The Guwahati-Shillong-Silchar route is already the most preferred by commuters and freight traffic as the shortest available path.
The problem is the existing NH-06, which is a two-lane road with a paved shoulder that struggles under the weight of dense urban traffic and frequent congestion. The new greenfield alignment is designed to bypass these bottlenecks entirely.
The corridor will also integrate with several major national highways — NH-27, NH-106, NH-206, and NH-37 — improving access to towns including Diengpasoh, Khlieriat, Ratacherra, Kalain, and Umkiang.
Silchar's strategic location makes this project significant beyond Assam and Meghalaya. The city serves as the primary gateway to Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, meaning faster and more reliable road access here has a direct ripple effect on connectivity across the wider Northeast.
Once complete, the corridor is expected to cut travel time and logistics costs between Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Imphal, Aizawl, and Agartala.
NHIDCL also notes that the project aligns with the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat framework, with expected benefits including local employment generation and broader socio-economic development across the five states it touches.