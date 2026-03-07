PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Corridor on March 14

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has begun inviting bids following clearance from the Central government, signalling that the project is finally gaining momentum.

Most recently, NHIDCL floated tenders for Package 4 of the corridor — a 31-km stretch running from Mawlyngkhung, near Shillong in Meghalaya, to Panchgram, near Silchar in Assam. The estimated cost for this package alone stands at Rs 2,206.55 crore.

Tenders for two other packages of the project had already been invited earlier.