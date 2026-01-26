PM Modi urges youth to register as voters on turning 18, praises ‘bhajan clubbing’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the youth of the nation to register as voters when they turn 18, thereby strengthening India's democracy and fulfilling their constitutional duty as citizens.

Addressing the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, on January 26, we will celebrate our Republic Day. On this day, our Constitution came into force. This day gives us an opportunity to pay homage to the architects of the Constitution."

While noting that January 25, Sunday, is also an "important day", he said, "Today is the National Voters' Day. The voter is the soul of democracy. Generally, when someone turns 18, they become a voter; it is considered an ordinary stage in a person's life. However, this occasion is a very big milestone in an Indian's life. Hence, it is very important that we celebrate becoming a voter in the country."

"Just like we convey our best wishes on birthdays and celebrate them, similarly, whenever a young person becomes a voter for the first time, the entire neighbourhood, village or city should come together and congratulate him and distribute sweets. This will increase awareness about voting among people. Additionally, this will further strengthen the feeling of how important it is to be a voter," he said, addressing the first Mann Ki Baat episode of the year.

On National Voters' Day, urging youngsters to register themselves as a voter upon turning 18, PM Modi said, "The sense of duty that the Constitution expects from every citizen will be fulfilled, and it will also strengthen India's democracy."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi penned a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers and young people across India, urging them to celebrate the moment they become voters.

He said that to be a voter is the "greatest privilege and responsibility" in a democratic nation and urged educational institutions across the nation to celebrate when their students become voters.

The Prime Minister said that the new generation actively participates in making things happen with a 'Can Do' spirit and called on the youth to spread awareness about the importance of becoming a voter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praise on the 'bhajan clubbing' trend, started by the Gen Z, and said that it was "heartening" to see that the dignity and purity of the devotional songs are maintained at events like these. He mentioned that even though the platform is modern, a continuous sense of spirituality is experienced there.

In the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "In our country, bhajans and kirtans have been the soul of our culture for centuries. We have listened to bhajans in temples, during kathas, and every era has embodied Bhakti according to respective times."

Today's generation is also achieving "something spectacular", he said, adding, "Today's youth have incorporated the spirit of devotion into their experiences and lifestyles. This thinking has given rise to a new cultural trend. You must have seen such videos on social media."

"Large numbers of the youth are gathering in different cities across the country. The stage is decorated… There is lighting, music… There is all the pomp and show, and the atmosphere is no less than a concert. It feels like a huge concert, but what is being sung there is the resonance of bhajans sung with complete concentration, dedication, and rhythm. Today, his trend is being called 'bhajan clubbing', and it's becoming increasingly popular, especially among Gen Z," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Indian culture and festivals are increasingly making their presence felt across the world, and asserted that the Indian diaspora plays a crucial role in preserving and promoting the country's cultural essence, citing Malaysia as a prominent example.

Addressing the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "Today our culture and festivals are making their mark across the world. Indian festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in every corner of the world. Our Bharatvanshis, brothers and sisters of Indian origin, play a vital role in maintaining the cultural vibrancy of all kinds. Wherever they are, they are preserving and promoting the essence of their culture."

PM Modi highlighted the efforts of the Indian community in Malaysia, describing their contribution as "commendable". He noted the strong presence of Indian languages and traditions in the country.

The Prime Minister also noted that India has emerged as the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem. Marking the 10th anniversary of the Start-up India initiative, he said the ecosystem has grown from fewer than 500 start-ups in 2016 to over 2 lakh recognised entities today, driven largely by innovation and the risk-taking spirit of the youth.

During the programme, PM Modi announced that the India AI Impact Summit will be held next month, bringing together global technology experts. He said the summit would showcase India's progress and achievements in artificial intelligence on the world stage.

The Prime Minister also linked innovation and quality to the broader goal of building a 'Viksit Bharat', stating that sustained focus on high standards would accelerate India's development journey. (Agencies)

