PM Narendra Modi arrives in Assam to a grand welcome

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tezpur Airport today for his two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

From Tezpur airport, the Prime Minister went to Kaziranga with an IAF (Indian Air Force) helicopter. He landed at a temporary helipad at Panbari near Kaziranga, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora received him. He went to the Assam Police guest house by road. On his way to the guest house, he received a rousing welcome with cultural programmes by troupes of diverse ethnic groups in the state.

On Saturday morning, the Prime Minister will go on an elephant and zeep safari in the KNP. From there, he will fly to Arunachal Pradesh, where he will inaugurate the Sela Tunnel Project, besides laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 41,000 crore, including the Dibang Multipurpose Hydro Power Project.

He will come back to Jorhat and unveil the statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan. He will also address a public rally at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat, where he will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate several projects worth Rs 18,000 crore, including the opening of the Barauni-Guwahati Gas Pipeline, the opening of the Tinsukia Medical College, the laying of the foundation stone of the Sivasagar Medical College, etc.

In addition, he is set to perform the ‘Griha Pravesh’ (house-warming) ceremony for the 5.55 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) before flying to West Bengal.

