PM Narendra Modi owns assets worth Rs 3.02 crore in his poll affidavit

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared his total assets amounting to Rs 3.02 crore in his poll affidavit filed along with his nomination papers.

According to the affidavit, PM Modi has Rs 52,920 in cash and fixed deposits worth Rs 2.85 crore. The gross total value of his assets is Rs 3,02,06,889. He has not declared any immovable assets. The Prime Minister doesn't own a house or a car, the affidavit said.

As per the document, PM Modi's income increased from Rs 11.1 lakh in 2018-19 to Rs 23.56 lakh in 2022-23. He also has four gold rings worth Rs 2.67 lakh.

PM Modi had declared assets worth Rs 1.66 crore in 2014, and Rs 2.51 crore during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (IANS)

