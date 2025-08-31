PM Narendra Modi speaks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine.

Prime Minister thanked President Zelenskyy and reaffirmed India's steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at earliest restoration of peace. PM reiterated India's commitment to extend all possible support in this regard.

The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

They agreed to remain in touch. (PIB)

