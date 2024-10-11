PM Narendra Modi welcomed in Laos amid chants of Gayatri Mantra and Bihu performance

Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora and the Laotian community as he arrived in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on Thursday, for a two-day visit.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, PM Modi joined the gathering in reciting Gayatri Mantra with many people welcoming him in Hindi, saying, "Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ji, aapka Laos mei hardik swagat hai" (Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we warmly welcome you in Laos).

As part of the cultural celebrations, a Bihu dance performance featuring Laotian participants was also staged to welcome the Prime Minister.

In a special ceremony, PM Modi met with senior Buddhist monks, highlighting the ancient bond of Buddhism that has connected India and Laos for over 2000 years.

According to folklore, relics of Gautama Buddha were brought to Laos, where they were enshrined at the Pha That Luang stupa, a revered national monument.

Additionally, PM Modi witnessed an exhibition showcasing the restoration and conservation efforts at the Vat Phou temple complex, carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Prime Minister witnessed a performance of the Lao Ramayana, known as Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram, presented by the Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang. The performance showcased the strong and shared cultural connections between India and Laos.

"Vijaya Dashami is a few days away and today in Lao PDR, I saw a part of the Lao Ramayana, highlighting the victory of Prabhu Shri Ram over Ravan. It is heartening to see the people here remain in touch with the Ramayan. May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us!" PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier, PM Modi's arrival was marked by a ceremonial Guard of Honour, with Laos' Minister of Home Affairs, Vilayvong Bouddakham, receiving him at the airport.

"Landed in Lao PDR. Looking forward to the deliberations with various world leaders," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister is in Laos to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit at the invitation of Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, the current ASEAN Chair.

Before his departure, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the East Asia Summit as a key forum to discuss issues related to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

In his statement, he said, "This year marks a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation."

PM Modi emphasised India's deep cultural ties with the region, particularly with Laos, citing the shared heritage of Buddhism and the Ramayana. He expressed his eagerness to engage with Laotian leaders to further strengthen bilateral relations. "I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with ASEAN countries," he said.

During the visit, PM Modi is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia Summits.

India's close ties with ASEAN countries form a central pillar of its Act East policy and its Indo-Pacific Vision, supported by the Prime Minister's Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed the importance of ASEAN-India relations, stating that the summit will review the progress made through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discuss future cooperation.

The East Asia Summit, a leaders-led platform, is also viewed as crucial for fostering strategic trust in the region, providing opportunities for participating countries, including India, to exchange views on regional issues.

Over the past decade, PM Modi's consistent support for ASEAN centrality and its outlook on the Indo-Pacific has strengthened India's ties with the association.

A strong and unified ASEAN is seen by India as an essential player in shaping the future dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region. (IANS)

