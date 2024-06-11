PMO should be people’s PMO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that every moment of his life is devoted to the progress of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid thrust on value addition while reaching goals and said his office should be “people’s PMO and cannot be Modi’s PMO”.

In his first address to the officials of PMO after assuming office of the Prime Minister for the third time, PM Modi also laid thrust on firm resolve and hard work to achieve targets.

‘‘Ten years ago the image in our country was that PMO is a power centre, a very big power centre and I was not born for power. I do not think of acquiring power. For me, it is neither my wish nor my path that PMO should become a power centre. The steps we have taken since 2014, we have tried to develop it as a catalytic agent,” he said.

‘‘‘Our aim is to keep generating new energy from here that provides new light to the whole system...PMO should be people’s PMO and it cannot be Modi’s PMO,” he added.

The Prime Minister said he is dedicated to the welfare of 140 crore citizens.

‘‘There is no one in my heart other than 140 crore Indians. They are not just people but a form of the Almighty. When I take any decision in the government, I believe that with this, I have worshipped the 140 crore countrymen,” he said.

PM Modi laid thrust on India becoming a developed country by 2047.

‘‘Together we have just one goal -Nation First; just one intention - 2047 Viksit Bharat. I have said this publically, mera pal pal desh ke naam hai. I have also promised the country - 24 X7 for 2047. I have such expectations from the team...fulfilling the task on time is a good thing, not complete, I still want to look for value addition...if we work with this aim, I am fully aware that we can fulfil our dreams and aspirations,” he said.

”We are not the people for whom office starts at this time and ends at this time...we are not bound by time, we have no limits to our thinking.... Those who are beyond this are my team and the country trusts that team,” he added.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi followed by other members of his team of ministers on Sunday.

The oath ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was attended by leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region. (ANI)

