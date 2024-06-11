Top Headlines

Shri Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
  • Shri Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and  all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

  • CABINET MINISTERS

  • 1. Shri Raj Nath Singh       Minister of Defence.

  • 2. Shri Amit Shah                Minister of Home Affairs;  & Minister of Cooperation.

  • 3. Shri Nitin J Gadkari         Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

  • 4. Shri Jagat P Nadda        Minister of Health and  Family Welfare; and

    Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

  • 5. Shri Shivraj S Chouhan Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; &  Minister of Rural Development.

  • 6. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman         Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

  • 7. Dr. S Jaishankar             Minister of External Affairs.

  • 8. Shri Manohar Lal            Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and

    Minister of Power.

  • 9. Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy         Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel.

  • 10. Shri Piyush Goyal         Minister of Commerce and Industry.

  • 11. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan     Minister of Education.

  • 12. Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

  • 13. Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh          Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

  • 14. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal     Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

  • 15. Dr. Virendra Kumar      Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

  • 16. Shri Kinjarapu R Naidu Minister of Civil Aviation.

  • 17. Shri Pralhad Joshi        Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

  • 18. Shri Jual Oram              Minister of Tribal Affairs.

  • 19. Shri Giriraj Singh          Minister of Textiles.

  • 20. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways; Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics & Information Technology.

  • 21.Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia    Minister of Communications; and

    Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

  • 22. Shri Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

  • 23. Shri G S Shekhawat    Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism.

  • 24. Smt. Annpurna Devi     Minister of Women and Child Development                                                

  • 25. Shri Kiren Rijiju             Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs.

  • 26. Shri Hardeep S Puri     Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

  • 27. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya         Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

  • 28. Shri G. Kishan Reddy  Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

  • 29. Shri Chirag Paswan     Minister of Food Processing Industries.

  • 30. Shri C R Patil                 Minister of Jal Shakti.

  • MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

  •  1. Rao Inderjit Singh         Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.

  • 2. Dr. Jitendra Singh         Ministry of Science & Technology;  Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of tomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

  • 3. Shri Arjun R Meghwal   Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

  • 4. Shri Jadhav P Ganpatrao        Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

  • 5. Shri Jayant Chaudhary Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

  • MINISTERS OF STATE

  • 1. Shri Jitin Prasada          Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

  • 2. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik          Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

  • 3. Shri Pankaj Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

  • 4. Shri Krishan Pal              Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.

  • 5. Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

  • 6. Shri Ram Nath Thakur  Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

  • 7. Shri Nityanand Rai         Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

  • 8. Smt. Anupriya Patel       Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

  • 9. Shri V. Somanna            Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

  • 10. Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.

  • 11. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel        Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying;  and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

  • 12.  Sushri Sobha Karandlaje Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and

  • Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

  • 13. Shri Kirtivardhan Singh         Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

  • 14. Shri B. L. Verma           Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

  • 15. Shri Shantanu Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

  • 16. Shri Suresh Gopi          Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

  • 17. Dr. L. Murugan              Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

  • 18. Shri Ajay Tamta            Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

  • 19. Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar      Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

  • 20. Shri Kamlesh Paswan Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

  • 21. Shri Bhagirath Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

  • 22. Shri Satish Chandra Dubey  Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.

  • 23. Shri Sanjay Seth         Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

  • 24. Shri Ravneet Singh    Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

  • 25. Shri Durgadas Uikey  Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

  • 26. Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

  • 27. Shri Sukanta Majumdar Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

  • 28. Smt. Savitri Thakur  Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

  • 29. Shri Tokhan Sahu      Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

  • 30. Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

  • 31. Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

  • 32. Shri Harsh Malhotra Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

  • 33.  Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

  • 34. Shri Murlidhar Mohol Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

  • 35.  Shri George Kurian Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

  • 36. Shri Pabitra Margherita  Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.

