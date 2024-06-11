Shri Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

CABINET MINISTERS

1. Shri Raj Nath Singh Minister of Defence.

2. Shri Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs; & Minister of Cooperation.

3. Shri Nitin J Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

4. Shri Jagat P Nadda Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

5. Shri Shivraj S Chouhan Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; & Minister of Rural Development.

6. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

7. Dr. S Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs.

8. Shri Manohar Lal Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power.

9. Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy Minister of Heavy Industries; and Minister of Steel.

10. Shri Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce and Industry.

11. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education.

12. Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

13. Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

14. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

15. Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

16. Shri Kinjarapu R Naidu Minister of Civil Aviation.

17. Shri Pralhad Joshi Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

18. Shri Jual Oram Minister of Tribal Affairs.

19. Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Textiles.

20. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways; Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Electronics & Information Technology.

21.Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Minister of Communications; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

22. Shri Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

23. Shri G S Shekhawat Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism.

24. Smt. Annpurna Devi Minister of Women and Child Development

25. Shri Kiren Rijiju Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs.

26. Shri Hardeep S Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

27. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

28. Shri G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.

29. Shri Chirag Paswan Minister of Food Processing Industries.

30. Shri C R Patil Minister of Jal Shakti.

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.

2. Dr. Jitendra Singh Ministry of Science & Technology; Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of tomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

3. Shri Arjun R Meghwal Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

4. Shri Jadhav P Ganpatrao Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

5. Shri Jayant Chaudhary Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

MINISTERS OF STATE

1. Shri Jitin Prasada Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

2. Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

3. Shri Pankaj Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

4. Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.

5. Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

6. Shri Ram Nath Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

7. Shri Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

8. Smt. Anupriya Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

9. Shri V. Somanna Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

10. Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.

11. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

12. Sushri Sobha Karandlaje Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

13. Shri Kirtivardhan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

14. Shri B. L. Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

15. Shri Shantanu Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

16. Shri Suresh Gopi Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

17. Dr. L. Murugan Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

18. Shri Ajay Tamta Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

19. Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

20. Shri Kamlesh Paswan Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

21. Shri Bhagirath Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

22. Shri Satish Chandra Dubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.

23. Shri Sanjay Seth Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

24. Shri Ravneet Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

25. Shri Durgadas Uikey Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

26. Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

27. Shri Sukanta Majumdar Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

28. Smt. Savitri Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

29. Shri Tokhan Sahu Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

30. Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

31. Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

32. Shri Harsh Malhotra Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

33. Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

34. Shri Murlidhar Mohol Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

35. Shri George Kurian Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.