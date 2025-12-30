Pragjyotish College Students Group ‘Sarathi’ Distributes Winter Clothes to the Needy in Guwahati

Guwahati: The student-led social service organisation Sarathi, formed by students of Pragjyotish College, once again set an inspiring example of social responsibility and compassion through a winter relief drive in Guwahati. On December 30, members of Sarathi distributed warm clothes to poor and homeless people in the Fatasil area, aiming to provide some comfort during the biting cold.

For several years, Sarathi has been actively involved in various social welfare activities with the goal of supporting the people in need. Through its continuous efforts, the organisation has reflected the humanitarian values and sense of responsibility among the youth, going beyond academic life to address real social issues.

During the winter relief drive, student volunteers visited different parts of the Fatasil locality and personally handed over winter clothes to families and individuals struggling to cope with the cold. Despite the harsh weather, the volunteers carried out the activity with dedication, care, and enthusiasm. Many beneficiaries expressed their gratitude, saying that the support brought them much-needed relief during the cold season.

The active participation of students in the initiative showcased the importance of empathy, kindness, and community service among young people. To understand the hardships faced by vulnerable sections of society, it is important to step out of classrooms at times. The students demonstrated how youth can play a meaningful role in social development.

Sarathi has earlier organised several other social initiatives, including blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and awareness programmes, consistently spreading a positive message in society. These activities have shown that student organisations can contribute significantly to humanitarian service and social change.

Members of Sarathi stated that the organisation will remain committed to continuing such service-oriented activities in the future. By standing beside people in difficult times, the group hopes to inspire more young individuals to take part in community service and work towards building a more caring and inclusive society.