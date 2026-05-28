Premium Assam CTC Tea from Deckiajuli Estate Fetches Record ₹800/kg at Guwahati Auction

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A premium Assam CTC tea from Deckiajuli Tea Estate fetched a record Rs 800 per kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) during Auction Sale No. 22, marking the highest price achieved by the estate.

The estate, owned by Parry Agro Industries Ltd and located in Sonitpur district, is known for producing high-quality black CTC teas with rich caramel notes and bright amber liquor.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X that the record price reflected growing global demand for Assam tea and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the sector.

Industry representatives said strong demand for premium teas continued to improve price realisation at GTAC, which remains one of the largest CTC tea auction hubs globally. They added that the auction system ensured transparency and fair price discovery for stakeholders.

Officials also noted that earlier in the 2025–26 season, Hookmool Tea Estate had achieved a record Rs 831 per kg, the highest for CTC tea at GTAC.

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