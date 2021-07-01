Prevent skin during the rainy season

New Delhi: We all love the rainy season because who doesn't like waking up to a pleasant breezy morning with light showers, right? While the monsoons are a big relief amid the scorching hot summer, the rain doesn't help our skin much.



The rainy season is synonymous with humidity and skincare becomes all the more important because humidity does not support healthy skin. Here are some easy-to-follow skincare practices for the monsoon season!

* Clean your face more than usual because if your skin is oily, it'll lead to acne, bumps, whiteheads, and blackheads making your skin look unhealthy.

* Everyone needs to exfoliate their skin once or even twice a week so that their pores do not clog at all.

* Avoid using your mist too often because it contains glycerine which is not suitable for humidity. It makes the skin feel sticky and you'll be in discomfort all day.

* Always carry a packet of wet wipes with you when travelling so that you can regularly clean your face and not let the dust particles settle on the surface.

* Keep yourself hydrated at all times. Your skin needs water to glow and stay healthy, so carry a water bottle if you're out. Drink at least 3 litres of water every day.

* Avoid using heavy moisturizers and oil-based serums. Instead opt for water-based serums and gel-based moisturizers because they'll keep the skin moisture-free, reduce oil and sweating as well.

* You can carry a mist around with you but make sure that you don't let it dry itself. Pat dry and remove all the excess amounts from your face to let it breathe. Go for options like cucumber and mint mists for this season to cool off your skin.

* If you're someone who uses makeup daily, then make sure you avoid using any oils or heavy moisturizers. Either use a gel-based moisturizer or a BB cream to feel light and airy. Heavy foundations in monsoons will start to budge after a few hours.

* Do not blindly trust the DIY videos that are flooded your way through the internet. Applying raw tomatoes, lemons, etc. directly to your skin may react differently and have undesired results.

We all have different skin types and hence they require different care. There is absolutely no need to go bizarre over skincare because an excess of anything is never good. Just follow the basic rules and you'll have glowing and healthy skin even during the sticky season of rains. (IANS)