Primary Teachers Seek Restoration of Rs. 8,700 Grade Pay, Submit Memorandum to CM

Bijni: Expressing reservations about salary equality and recognition, the Bijni Sub-Divisional Primary Teachers’ Association of Chirang district submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, demanding that the grade pay of Rs. 8,700 be reinstated for Graduate teachers employed in the primary schools.
The memorandum was circulated through Bijni Sub-Divisional Officer Arjit Mahajan in the context of a state-level protest campaign initiated by the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association. This campaign, titled ‘Remember and Resolve: Restore the Withdrawn Rs 8,700 Grade Pay’, aims to get the attention of the state government regarding what they term an unjustified action that has severely impacted the services of thousands of graduate teachers across the state.
As per the association, graduate teachers employed in primary schools used to be eligible to draw a grade pay of Rs 8,700 on account of their educational qualifications and official duties. The snapping of this grade pay benefit, it has been claimed, apart from creating financial problems for them, has worked to demoralise this community of educators.
The leaders of the Bijni unit said that primary school teachers are crucial in making the entire education system better, and by not paying the rightful grade pay rate to qualified teachers who are graduates, it becomes a demotivational process for many teachers who are doing their work in a very remote area with outstanding results despite getting less monetary benefits.
The memorandum appealed to the state government to take immediate action towards restoring the grade pay and find a solution through constructive dialogue. The association seems hopeful that the Chief Minister, who was known for reaching out to stakeholders over education reforms, would pay heed to their demand.
The teachers further pointed out that the protest only seeks a just and fair deal. They all reiterated their dedication to ensuring quality education and emphasised the need for equitable pay for the sake of their motivation.
Submission of this memorandum in Bijni is part of a larger process in the state of Assam, with similar representations being made in other districts. The teachers’ organisation has appealed to the government to ‘remember’ the contribution of Graduate Primary Teachers and ‘resolve’ this issue without any further delay. While the government is also continuing with its renewed focus on improving its educational system, the teachers are also hoping that through the appeal, a positive response and solution can be achieved.
