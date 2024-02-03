PM Narendra Modi to lay foundations of Rs 11,599 crore projects: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: In his two-day visit to the state beginning on February 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of various projects costing around Rs 11,599 crore, besides inaugurating some other projects.

Briefing the media today on the Prime Minister’s visit to the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati at 7.30 pm on February 3 and take part in a core committee meeting of the BJP. On February 4, he will address a public rally at the Veterinary College Field at Khanapara, from where he will lay the foundation stones of projects and inaugurate some projects virtually. We expect over one lakh gatherings, including 5,000 lakhpati baideos, at the rally.”

Giving details of the projects, the Chief Minister said, “The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of the Rs 489-crore Kamakhya Access Corridor, the Rs 358-crore six-lane road from the New Airport Terminal to Dharapur via Garal, and the Rs 3,444-crore road and bridge projects under Asom Mala Phase II. This phase of the Asom Mala scheme has 43 new roads and 38 bridges. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones of a Rs 3,250-crore project to give a new look to the GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital), the Rs 578-crore Karimganj Medical College, and a Rs 279-crore unity mall at Betkuchi alongside the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.”

The Chief Minister said, “We will make the existing Nehru Stadium in Guwahati the biggest sports complex in eastern India. It will have two FIFA-standard football grounds. The seating capacity of the stadium will be 30,000. The sports complex will be the headquarters of all sports associations in the state. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for the Rs 831 crore sports complex project and the Rs 300 crore multi-purpose stadium at Chandrapur. Our aim is to hold national games in the state in the future. These stadiums, including the one each at Sarusajai and Amingaon, will have hostels with cumulative accommodation facilities for 3,000 people.”

The Chief Minister further said, “The Prime Minister will inaugurate two four-laning projects, viz. Dolabari-Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali-Gohpur. These projects will help improve connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region.”

