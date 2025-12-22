Protests Break Out Across Assam Against Reported Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Guwahati: A wave of coordinated protests were held in different parts of Assam on Monday. The protests were organised by the Bangali Parishad in reaction to the alleged atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh and the brutal death of the Hindu youth.

The brutal killing of the 27-year-old garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das, who was a follower of Sanatan Dharma, has drawn widespread outrage and concern. Police sources have reported that an accusation of blasphemy allegedly triggered the fatal assault, an incident that has once again brought the issue of religious intolerance and violence against minorities into sharp focus.

In Jagiroad, a protest was organised by the Morigaon District Committee of Bangali Parishad, Assam. The demonstration was marked by a huge procession taken out. Moreover, a garland of slippers was put up on the effigy of Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the interim Govt of Bangladesh, which was then burnt amidst protest. The air was echoed with strong slogans like ‘Bangladesh Government, beware’ and ‘Muhammad Yunus Murdabad’.

Speaking to the gathering, Central Secretary Indrajit Das called upon the Government of India to act decisively in defending minority groups against what he described as violent outbursts. Various key members in the organisation, such as Nita Roy, Suwol Das, and Suman Debnath, along with more than one hundred members, were in attendance.