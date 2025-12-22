Protests Break Out Across Assam Against Reported Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Guwahati: A wave of coordinated protests were held in different parts of Assam on Monday. The protests were organised by the Bangali Parishad in reaction to the alleged atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh and the brutal death of the Hindu youth.
The brutal killing of the 27-year-old garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das, who was a follower of Sanatan Dharma, has drawn widespread outrage and concern. Police sources have reported that an accusation of blasphemy allegedly triggered the fatal assault, an incident that has once again brought the issue of religious intolerance and violence against minorities into sharp focus.
In Jagiroad, a protest was organised by the Morigaon District Committee of Bangali Parishad, Assam. The demonstration was marked by a huge procession taken out. Moreover, a garland of slippers was put up on the effigy of Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the interim Govt of Bangladesh, which was then burnt amidst protest. The air was echoed with strong slogans like ‘Bangladesh Government, beware’ and ‘Muhammad Yunus Murdabad’.
Speaking to the gathering, Central Secretary Indrajit Das called upon the Government of India to act decisively in defending minority groups against what he described as violent outbursts. Various key members in the organisation, such as Nita Roy, Suwol Das, and Suman Debnath, along with more than one hundred members, were in attendance.
Furthermore, similar protests were reported from Lanka, where a massive rally was organised by Hojai District Bangali Parishad and Lanka Region Bangali Parishad Assam in protest against the murder of the Hindu youth and atrocities committed on Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstration took place at the newly built No. 2 Railway Gate Fly-over.
Meanwhile, the Dhalpukhuri Regional Bangali Parishad also organised a protest at Lalungdubi, where the protesters also burnt effigies of the Bangladesh government.
Similarly, in Bijni, the Chirang District & Regional Committees, Bangali Parishad organised a protest and condemnation campaign against the tragic incident. The protesters were strongly against the role of extremist elements in Bangladesh. Additionally, a Memorandum to the Prime Minister of India has also been submitted for effective measures against extremist elements so that justice is meted out to the victim.
These rallies in Jagiroad, Lanka, and Bijni have highlighted a single call for justice for Dipu Chandra Das and a stop to what is perceived to be religious persecution, as well as a rally against fundamentalism in Assam.
Subsequently, these protests reflect a growing sense of concern and collective anger among the people over incidents of religious violence and intolerance beyond the borders. These broad-based demonstrations underpin one loud and clear demand for justice and accountability to make sure that minority rights are protected, and that the authorities take concrete and pragmatic steps against extremism. As the people's voices continue to rise, the issue has clearly evolved beyond isolated incidents, emerging as a louder call for peace, human dignity, and decisive action at both national and international levels.