Pushback drive should continue without disruption, says Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya

GUWAHATI: The AASU (All Assam Students’ Union) wants the state government not to stop its Bangladeshi pushback drive before getting the job well accomplished.

The chief adviser of the AASU, Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya, said that for the sake of the security of Assam and Assamese people, the Bangladeshi pushback drive adopted by the state government should continue without any disruption. “If the drive stops midway, we’ll take it as a poll gimmick,” he said, adding, “the AASU has been fighting for 45 years for the safeguards of the indigenous people’s rights, identity, cultures, languages, etc. Our demand was deportation of illegal foreigners. However, the successive governments failed to make Assam free from foreigners.”

The AASU adviser further said, “Apart from the illegal immigrants, the fundamentalists need to be rooted out from Assam. Anti-India activities are going on from Pakistan as well as from Bangladesh. We cannot rule out that fundamentalists from Bangladesh do not accompany illegal immigrants entering Assam. This situation demands the personnel manning the India-Bangladesh border in the Assam sector to be more vigilant.”

The AASU leader said, “We’ve been working in the interests of the indigenous people of the state by taking 30 other indigenous organizations along. If any divisive and communal forces work against the interests of the indigenous people of the state, we’ll fight back against them.”

According to official sources, the Bangladeshi pushback drive is going on in the state. In the past 24 hours, 28 Bangladeshis have been deported to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, some minority students’ unions have been tightening their loincloths against the Bangladeshi pushback drive. They allege that this drive harasses many genuine Indians. They are of the view that they will intensify their protest if the government does not stop harassing genuine Indian citizens in the name of the Bangladeshi pushback drive.

