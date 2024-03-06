PWD Assam elevates senior engineers as Chief Engineers in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Government today promoted several senior engineers of its PWD to the post of chief engineers.

Additional Chief Engineer Debajit Das has been promoted and posted as the Chief Engineer (NH), Additional Chief Engineer Hiran Das as Chief Engineer Building, Additional Chief Engineer Abdul Motin Choudhury as Chief Engineer (Border Roads and NEC Works), and Joint Secretary Ananda Prasad Sarma as Chief Engineer (externally-aided projects).

Debajit Das has been directed to hand over the charge to the senior-most superintendent engineer of the Chief Engineer’s office (Road).

