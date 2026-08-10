‘Quit India’ call infused new energy into freedom struggle: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the freedom fighters who participated in the historic Quit India Movement, saying their courage and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations of Indians.

Remembering the leaders and participants of the August Revolution, PM Modi said the movement, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership, gave fresh momentum to India’s struggle for independence and reflected the people’s unwavering determination to end colonial rule.

“Remembering all those who participated in the historic Quit India Movement. Their courage will always remain an inspiration for every Indian. Inspired by the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the clarion call of Quit India infused new energy into our freedom struggle and reflected the unwavering determination of our people to break free from colonial rule,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the freedom fighters and recalled the movement’s role in uniting Indians and instilling a spirit of courage and determination in the struggle for independence.

“The ‘Quit India Movement,’ launched at the call of Mahatma Gandhi ji, is that historic chapter of our freedom struggle which united the countrymen and instilled in them the resolve of ‘Do or Die’ and indomitable courage to break free from British rule. I pay my respects to all the immortal freedom fighters who laid down their all in this great struggle to liberate the nation,” HM Shah posted on X.

The Home Minister further said the day of the August Revolution should inspire citizens to put national interests first by promoting indigenous practices, building an Atmanirbhar Bharat and working towards the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the freedom fighters on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, recalling their courage, sacrifice and martyrdom.

“A humble tribute to all freedom fighters who dedicated their all to freeing Mother India from the shackles of slavery, on the anniversary of the ‘Quit India Movement’ (August Revolution),” Adityanath posted on X.

He said the heroes of the freedom struggle awakened national consciousness with the clarion call of “Do or Die” and gave a decisive direction to the independence movement. Their dedication to the nation and message of self-respect, he added, would remain a lasting source of inspiration for every Indian.

The Quit India Movement was launched on August 8, 1942, after the All India Congress Committee adopted the Quit India resolution in Bombay. Gandhi gave the historic “Do or Die” call, demanding an end to British rule.

The movement triggered widespread protests, strikes and acts of resistance across India, despite a sweeping crackdown by the British authorities. It became a defining mass movement in the final phase of India’s freedom struggle. (IANS)

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