“Quitting Politics, Disowning My Family”, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Announces

New Delhi: Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sister of Tejashwi Yadav has announced that she will “quit” politics and also that she is “disowning” her family. This comes a day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan’s faced a humiliating defeat in the Bihar assembly election results that were declared yesterday.
She made the announcement by writing a post on social media platform ‘X’ taking all the blame. Acharya wrote, “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …and I’m taking all the blames.”
Rohini Acharya has an MBBS degree, and her husband, Samresh Singh, is a software engineer and the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav's friend, retired income tax officer Rai Ranvijay Singh. She made her political debut last year and contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Saran constituency in Bihar.
With this announcement by Acharya, the cracks within Lalu Yadav’s family have widened as her brother Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year.
It was not clear from Acharya’s post what exactly Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked her to do. Notbly, Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav. Rameez is Tejashwi's old friend who hails from a political family in Uttar Pradesh.