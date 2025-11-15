“Quitting Politics, Disowning My Family”, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Announces

Rohini Acharya has an MBBS degree, and her husband, Samresh Singh, is a software engineer and the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav's friend, retired income tax officer Rai Ranvijay Singh. She made her political debut last year and contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Saran constituency in Bihar.

With this announcement by Acharya, the cracks within Lalu Yadav’s family have widened as her brother Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year.

It was not clear from Acharya’s post what exactly Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked her to do. Notbly, Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav. Rameez is Tejashwi's old friend who hails from a political family in Uttar Pradesh.