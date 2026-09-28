Rahul Gandhi, INDI Alliance Should Apologise to Nation Over ECI Allegations: CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said Rahul Gandhi and the INDI Alliance should apologise to the nation for undermining, spreading rumours, and stoking controversy over the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The Chief Minister on Sunday said, “Yesterday, the full bench of the Election Commission of India informed the public that all decisions taken regarding the SIR submission were unanimous. The Commission took the decisions unitedly, and there was no internal difference of opinion within the Commission regarding the SIR or Form 6.”

“When the Election Commission issued its clarification, after hearing their statements, will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation? Will these ‘Dimagi Naxals’ apologise to the nation?” Will this Congress ecosystem apologise to the nation?”, the Chief Minister questioned.

Hitting out at the opposition, Dr Sarma said, “It is a fact that Rahul Gandhi is trying to weaken the Republic. He is trying to weaken the institutions of the nation. Even when Gyanesh Kumar was not serving as the Chief Election Commissioner, Rahul Gandhi was still defeated.”

The Chief Minister added that if there were three Election Commissioners and two agreed on a decision, then it follows the majority—a 2-1 outcome. He reiterated that the Commission reached its decisions through consensus, which he believed strengthened the ruling.

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