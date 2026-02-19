Rajya Sabha Poll in Assam on March 16, 2026

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The biennial elections for three seats to the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) from Assam will be held on March 16, 2026. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates and the detailed schedule of the election today.

The detailed schedule announced by ECI states that the issue of notifications will be done on February 26, 2026; the last date for making nominations is March 5, 2026; scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on March 6, 2026; the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 9, 2026; the date of the poll has been fixed for March 16, 2026; and the hours of the poll will be 9:00 am-4:00 pm. Also, the counting of votes will also begin on March 16, 2026, at 5:00 pm. The ECI also stated that the date before which the election should be completed is March 20, 2026.

Significantly, the terms of the three Rajya Sabha MPs from Assam—Rameswar Teli, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan—will end on April 9, 2026. So, the election to the Rajya Sabha is necessitated.

Also read: Kharge Warns of Farmers' Revolt Over India-US Trade Deal