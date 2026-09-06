Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensemble pitched to UNESCO as unique Ahom-era water-planned royal heritage site

‘Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensemble is a blend of hydraulic majesty, royal urban planning, fortified architecture and cultural symbolism situates the Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensemble firmly within the context of the global heritage traditions’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Government of India has submitted its dossier to UNESCO for granting World Heritage Status to the Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensemble, the capital of the Ahom Dynasty. In 2024, UNESCO recognised Charaideo Maidam as a world heritage site.

The Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO recently submitted the dossier under the culture category, specifically seeking status under criteria III and IV.

Speaking on the development, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I express my deep gratitude to the Prime Minister for this unprecedented push to give Assam's heritage the global recognition it deserves."

The dossier mentioned that in Rangpur-Sivasagar, the Ahoms built temples on the banks of major tanks as prominent religious complexes, giving the entire complex enhanced architectural grandeur and spiritual significance. Tanks are considered testaments to the power of the Ahom kings. The tanks were excavated for various reasons - utilitarian, religious and commemorative. On a practical level, these impressive water bodies were strategically engineered to provide a year-round supply of safe drinking water and support extensive irrigation. Construction of tanks was vital to the Ahom Kingdon's sophisticated water management system and integral to the Ahoms' social and political life.

The Rangpur-Sivasagar historical ensemble bears an exceptional testimony to the living cultural tradition, belief systems, and statecraft of the Tai Ahom Polity, which ruled uninterrupted for six centuries in the Upper Brahmaputra Valley. All these features come under criterion III. Under criterion IV, the historical ensemble bears testimony to an exceptional and technologically advanced example of water-based urban planning, palace-fort architecture and ceremonial infrastructure developed by the Ahoms during the 17th and 18th centuries that marks a zenith in Ahom history.

According to the dossier, the Angkor (Cambodia) and Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensembles are both monumental expressions of powerful kingdoms that used architecture to embody their political, cultural and religious ideals. However, while Angkor is a temple-centric place where cosmological symbolism is of Hindu and later Buddhist traditions, the Rangpur-Sivasagar Complex is modest in size but unique in its regional characters, showcasing the Ahoms' distinctive use of construction materials like bricks and organic mortar and raising structures like the Ranghar, one of Asia's oldest surviving amphitheatres. The Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensemble stands out for its resilient use of local materials, climate-adaptive engineering and enduring role in Assam's living cultural legacy.

The dossier said, "It’s blend of hydraulic majesty, royal urban planning, fortified architecture and cultural symbolism situates the Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensemble firmly within the context of the global heritage traditions."

Also Read: Charaideo Maidams: UNESCO World Heritage Site - Assam's Pride