RBI Makes Two-Factor Authentication Mandatory for All Digital Payments

Under the new rules, every digital transaction will require at least two independent layers of verification. That could be a combination of an OTP with a PIN, password, biometric scan, or a hardware token.

For most everyday payments on trusted devices, the experience is expected to remain fairly seamless.

However, users may notice slightly longer processing times on new devices or when completing high-value transactions, where the security checks will be more rigorous.

The RBI has also built in a risk-based approach — meaning the intensity of authentication will vary depending on the nature and behaviour of the transaction, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all process.