Regular Classes to Resume in Manipur

Imphal: After more than a week of closure, regular classes in all educational institutions, including schools and universities would resume from Monday, an official said here on Sunday. The official said that Director of Education (Schools) L. Nandakumar Singh and Joint Secretary (Higher and Technical Education Department), Daryal Juli Anal in separate orders asked all the district and zonal level officers to take appropriate steps to resume the classes of all government, private, government-aided educational institutions including colleges and universities from Monday. (IANS)

