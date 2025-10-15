Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam : The Eternal Inspiration For India's Youth

Guwahati : India pays a heartfelt tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ‘ the Missile Man of India’ and the People’s President on his birth anniversary today. A scientist, a teacher, and above all, a visionary patriot, Dr Kalam dedicated his entire life to building a stronger, self-reliant India through knowledge, innovation, and integrity.

Born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam rose from humble beginnings to lead India’s missile and space programmes, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations. His life stands as living proof that dreams, when fuelled by hard work and faith, can transform destiny.