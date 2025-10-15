Top Headlines

Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam : The Eternal Inspiration For India's Youth

Nation pays tribute to the ‘Missile Man Of India’ on his birth anniversary, celebrating his vision , humility, and dream of a developed India.
File photo of Dr. APJ Abdul Kamal
File photo of Dr. APJ Abdul Kamal
Published on

Guwahati : India pays a heartfelt tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ‘ the Missile Man of India’ and the People’s President  on his birth anniversary today. A scientist, a teacher, and above all, a visionary patriot, Dr Kalam dedicated his entire life to building a stronger, self-reliant India through knowledge, innovation, and integrity.

Born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam rose from humble beginnings to lead India’s missile and space programmes, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations. His life stands as living proof that dreams, when fuelled by hard work and faith, can transform destiny.

Even years after his passing, Dr Kalam’s message echoes in every classroom, laboratory, and young heart across the nation  to dream big, stay humble, and serve selflessly. His vision of transforming India into a developed nation continues to guide the country’s progress.

As the nation remembers him today, we celebrate not only his achievements but also the light he ignited, a light that continues to inspire millions to dream, believe, and rise.

Also Read : https://www.sentinelassam.com/more-news/editorial/dr-apj-abdul-kalam-the-eternal-teacher-and-visionary-of-india

Also Watch :

Birth anniversary
APJ Abdul Kalam
a scientiist
a teacher

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com