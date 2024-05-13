Report deepfake websites: Assam Police appeals to citizens

The Assam Police have appealed to the citizens of the state to spot and report deepfake website's URL’s WhatsApp numbers, telegram handles, and phone numbers to the police. The police have also urged the public to visit https://cybercrime.gov.in/webform/cyber-suspect.aspx. The police said that public vigilance in checking crimes makes a big difference.

