Report ready, will hold clause-by-clause discussion: JPC chief on Waqf Bill

New Delhi: Amid the demand of opposition members to extend the tenure of the Joint Parliament Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal on Thursday said that their report is ready and they would hold clause-by-clause discussions on it.

Pal said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred this bill to the JPC so whatever he would decide they would do the same.

"Our report is ready and we will hold clause-by-clause discussions on it. The opposition here was also saying this (seeking an extension of tenure of JPC)...Any member or Opposition is free to meet the Speaker. They (opposition) have been trying to extend the tenure of the JPC. The Speaker has referred this bill to us, so whatever he decides, we'll do the same," he said.

The JPC chairman informed that a meeting was held with the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Thursday for almost six hours in which they held clause-by-clause discussions.

"We had called the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the meeting of the JPC of Waqf which was held today. The meeting was held for 6 hours, in which they held discussions clause-by-clause. Before this also Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs had held meetings. In 5 sittings, discussions were held for more than 29 hrs regarding this amendment in which the Ministry of Minority Affairs had answered the questions," he said.

This comes after some opposition MPs approached Speaker Om Birla and asked him to extend the time of the Joint Committee alleging that Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal is not ready to listen to their issues and is in very hurry to table the committee's report in Parliament.

According to the sources, all opposition MPs may meet Birla on Monday to raise their demand for an extension.

Jagdambika Pal has clarified that the committee's report is ready and he is committed to table it in Parliament on time. As per the mandate of Parliament, the Committee has to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the winter session.

Meanwhile, Jagdambika Pal on Thursday said that the committee's report is ready and they will submit it on time to the House.

A meeting of the JPC was held on Thursday at the Parliament House Annexe.

Speaking to the media, Pal said, "This is not the last meeting. If the questions raised by the members are answered, then their opinions will be taken on the proposed amendment and a consensus will be formed. Our report is ready and the committee will submit its report on time."

The JPC committee is expected to present its report on the bill to the House by the end of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament, which will run from November 25 to December 20.

The JPC's efforts are part of a larger national initiative to reform the Waqf Act and ensure that waqf properties are used for the greater good of the community.

Since August 22 of this year, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, has held 25 meetings. The JPC reviewed the work of six ministries and around 195 organizations desired to come but 146 were heard across the country. Also around 95 lacs 86 thousand suggestions were received by the secretariat on the Waqf bill.

It is pertinent to note that The Waqf Act, 1995, which was created to regulate waqf properties, has long faced allegations of mismanagement, corruption and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to bring sweeping reforms, introducing digitisation, stricter audits, transparency and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. The JPC is holding a series of meetings to gather input from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members and community representatives from different states and Union Territories, aiming for the most comprehensive reform possible. (ANI)

