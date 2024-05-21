Researchers at Dibrugarh University discovered new Mollusc species in Assam

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: In a major discovery, researchers at Dibrugarh University have announced the discovery of two new freshwater mussel genera—Pseudoscabies and Assamnaia—from the Brahmaputra river basin in Assam. The discovery is particularly significant as the genus Assamnaia was considered extinct for 168 years, making its rediscovery a momentous event in the field of biodiversity conservation.

The team of researchers, led by Prof. Devid Kardong and Dr. Jyotish Sonowal from the Department of Life Sciences and Centre for Biotechnology and Bioinformatics at Dibrugarh University, respectively, collaborated with Dr. Ivan Bolotov, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Their findings were published in the prestigious Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society recently, mentioning the global significance of the discovery.

“The rediscovery of the genus Assamnaia after more than a century reaffirms the richness of biodiversity in Assam. It serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect and conserve the region’s natural resources for future generations. Both Pseudoscabies and Assamnaia are endemic to Assam, which further solidifies the region’s status as a global hotspot for freshwater mussel endemism. The discovery is also an example of the resilience of nature and the intricate web of life that exists in our freshwater ecosystems,” Prof. Kardong said.

Overall, the discovery of Pseudoscabies and Assamnaia in Assam marks a significant milestone in the field of biodiversity research. The researchers hope that the finding will raise awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving the delicate ecosystems of Assam and inspire further studies on the region’s rich biodiversity.

“The presence of these two new genera is an example of Assam’s unique aquatic ecosystems and the importance of biodiversity conservation in the region. As we continue to unravel the mysteries of the natural world, it is imperative that we work together to ensure the long-term survival of all species, no matter how rare or elusive they may be,” Kardong stated.

