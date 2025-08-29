Resilient Markets Steer India Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

New Delhi: In a statement released to the media, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said that India’s capital markets have once again demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of global headwinds. While outlining his vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, he noted that India’s growth story is anchored in strong fundamentals, structural reforms, digitisation, and expanding domestic demand.

“India continues to advance as a global financial powerhouse,” Chauhan said. He explained that despite heightened geopolitical uncertainties, tightening monetary cycles worldwide, and volatile commodity prices, Indian stock markets remain well-anchored. This stability, he noted, comes from sustained high economic growth, one of the world’s largest savings pools, and strong, well-capitalised banking balance sheets. He also pointed to a decisive reform agenda and a rapid wave of digitisation that is deepening financial participation across the country.

Chauhan highlighted that history reinforces this confidence. Over the past three decades, India has faced and overcome several severe global shocks. These included the Asian financial crisis of the 1990s, the aftermath of 9/11, the 2008 global financial crisis, and the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each time, he said, India not only weathered the crisis but emerged stronger, with deeper market reforms, stronger institutions, and greater investor trust.

He further underlined that as domestic demand expands and technological innovation reshapes industries, Indian markets are well positioned to absorb global volatility. At the same time, they continue to provide long-term stability and attractive opportunities for investors.

Chauhan concluded by stating that this resilience—supported by prudent regulation and strong governance—ensures that India is not just navigating turbulence. Instead, the country is steadily advancing towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, as a leading global economic and financial powerhouse.