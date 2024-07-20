Retired Army Personnel Palash Amsong Allegedly Murders Village Headman Chirantan Bordoloi at Kathiatoli Market, Surrenders to Police

NAGAON: A retired army personnel, Palash Amsong, allegedly stabbed to death a village headman of Nambar Lalunggaon under Kathiatoli Outpost, identified as Chirantan Bordoloi, at Kathiatoli Market Chowk, on Thursday. The alleged murderer, retired army personnel Palash Amsong, immediately surrendered himself at Kathiatoli Outpost just after the barbaric act, sources said.

Sources claimed that the victim village headman, Chirantan Bordoloi, was shopping at Kathiatoli Market when retired army personnel attacked him on the neck with a machete for reasons unknown and left his body nearby the outlet.

After the barbaric act, the accused army personnel immediately rushed to the Kathiatoli police outpost and surrendered to the police. Police immediately shifted him to Nagaon police station, and further investigation is ongoing, sources added.

