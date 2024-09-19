RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors hold meeting with Chief Secretary

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday held a protest march in Nag Bazar in Kolkata against RG Kar medical college and hospital rape-murder case.

West Bengal BJP General Secretary Agnimitra Paul, who took part in the march alleged that the Police Commissioner was to be expelled as demanded by the protesting doctors, but instead, he has been given a posting in the State Task Force.

“It’s been one month since the horrific incident but the victim hasn’t got justice. The Chief Minister, the main accused in the case has been trying to protect those involved in this crime... Among the five demands put forward by the junior doctors, one was to expel the Commissioner of Police. Instead, he has been given a prize posting in the STF,” Paul said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Junior doctors of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front arrived at Nabanna to meet the Chief Secretary.

Junior doctors had requested to meet the Chief Secretary as according to them, some of their demands remained unresolved.

Following the meeting with the protesting doctors on Tuesday, the West Bengal government accepted some of their demands including the removal of the police chief of Kolkata and two senior health officials.

“There have been repeated attempts to politicize our cause, false accusations of seeking positions of power rather than justice, and efforts to create divisions among us through emails, audio clips, and to malign our movement. Yesterday, in a long discussion with the Honorable Chief Minister, our five-point demands were discussed, and some of them were partially fulfilled,” Junior Doctors Front said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

Following the meeting with the doctors, Dr Kaustav Nayak and Dr Debashis Halder have been removed from the posts of Director of Medical Education (DME) and Director of Health Services (DHS) from the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the West Bengal Government on Tuesday.

Along with these changes, the Director of the Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Suparna Dutta, and Joint DHS, Dr Swapan Soren, have also been removed from the posts.

The body of the 31-year-old doctor was found at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Since then thousands of junior doctors in the state have been on a strike. (ANI)

